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One-act play: Alice Eastwood's Excellent Adventure

One-act play: Alice Eastwood's Excellent Adventure

Our Siskiyou Chapter of the 

North American Rock Garden Society 

has a special program planned, with the premiere of a one-act play:

"Alice Eastwood's Excellent Adventure."

This play tells the story of a famous botanist who visited Del Norte County and the Illinois Valley in April 1907. She hiked from Crescent City to Waldo, Oregon, collecting specimens for the California State Herbarium. Performer, Lynn McDonald, and playwright, Kathy Pyle, are excited to share this adventure with you!

Alice Eastwood (1859–1953) was a pioneering Canadian-American botanist renowned for building the massive botanical collection at the California Academy of Sciences and rescuing over 1,400 invaluable type specimens during the 1906 San Francisco earthquake. A self-taught expert, she authored over 310 scientific articles and 395 plant species names over a 50-year career.

Lidgate Hall, Medford Congregational United Church of Christ
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026

Event Supported By

Siskiyou Chapter, North American Rock Garden Society
5418400929
italio@hotmail.com
www.siskiyousummits.org

Artist Group Info

italio@hotmail.com
Lidgate Hall, Medford Congregational United Church of Christ
1801 E. Jackson Street
Medford, Oregon 97524
(541) 613-5940
gretchen435@gmail.com