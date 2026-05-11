Our Siskiyou Chapter of the

North American Rock Garden Society

has a special program planned, with the premiere of a one-act play:

"Alice Eastwood's Excellent Adventure."

This play tells the story of a famous botanist who visited Del Norte County and the Illinois Valley in April 1907. She hiked from Crescent City to Waldo, Oregon, collecting specimens for the California State Herbarium. Performer, Lynn McDonald, and playwright, Kathy Pyle, are excited to share this adventure with you!

Alice Eastwood (1859–1953) was a pioneering Canadian-American botanist renowned for building the massive botanical collection at the California Academy of Sciences and rescuing over 1,400 invaluable type specimens during the 1906 San Francisco earthquake. A self-taught expert, she authored over 310 scientific articles and 395 plant species names over a 50-year career.