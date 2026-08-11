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Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest

Turtle Bay invites you to join us outdoors in the Paul Bunyan’s Forest Camp on Saturday, October 10 from 5pm-8pm for Oktoberfest! This annual fundraising event is the perfect way to celebrate fall with seasonal beer, tasty food, crafts for all ages, and live music by local favorite band Hook. Don’t forget to dress in your best Oktoberfest attire! Each ticket includes your first beer or root beer on us. All funds raised support the educational programs and exhibitions at Turtle Bay.

Oktoberfest
Saturday, Oct 10 | 5pm - 8pm | All Ages
Turtle Bay Exploration Park | 844 Sundial Bridge Drive, Redding
Get you tickets at www.turtlebay.org/oktoberfest

Door Tickets start at 5pm
Subject to availability

Members / Presale
$20 Adult
$15 Child

Nonmember Door
$25 Adult at the Door
$20 Child at the Door

Online Pre-Sale Tickets available until 4:30pm on October 10

Turtle Bay Exploration Park
$20-$25
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Turtle Bay Exploration Park
5302438850
info@turtlebay.org
https://www.turtlebay.org/
Turtle Bay Exploration Park
844 Sundial Bridge Drive
Redding, California 96001
5302438850
info@turtlebay.org
https://www.turtlebay.org/