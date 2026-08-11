Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest
Turtle Bay invites you to join us outdoors in the Paul Bunyan’s Forest Camp on Saturday, October 10 from 5pm-8pm for Oktoberfest! This annual fundraising event is the perfect way to celebrate fall with seasonal beer, tasty food, crafts for all ages, and live music by local favorite band Hook. Don’t forget to dress in your best Oktoberfest attire! Each ticket includes your first beer or root beer on us. All funds raised support the educational programs and exhibitions at Turtle Bay.
Oktoberfest
Saturday, Oct 10 | 5pm - 8pm | All Ages
Turtle Bay Exploration Park | 844 Sundial Bridge Drive, Redding
Get you tickets at www.turtlebay.org/oktoberfest
Door Tickets start at 5pm
Subject to availability
Members / Presale
$20 Adult
$15 Child
Nonmember Door
$25 Adult at the Door
$20 Child at the Door
Online Pre-Sale Tickets available until 4:30pm on October 10