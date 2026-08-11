Turtle Bay invites you to join us outdoors in the Paul Bunyan’s Forest Camp on Saturday, October 10 from 5pm-8pm for Oktoberfest! This annual fundraising event is the perfect way to celebrate fall with seasonal beer, tasty food, crafts for all ages, and live music by local favorite band Hook. Don’t forget to dress in your best Oktoberfest attire! Each ticket includes your first beer or root beer on us. All funds raised support the educational programs and exhibitions at Turtle Bay.

Oktoberfest

Saturday, Oct 10 | 5pm - 8pm | All Ages

Turtle Bay Exploration Park | 844 Sundial Bridge Drive, Redding

Get you tickets at www.turtlebay.org/oktoberfest

Door Tickets start at 5pm

Subject to availability

Members / Presale

$20 Adult

$15 Child

Nonmember Door

$25 Adult at the Door

$20 Child at the Door

Online Pre-Sale Tickets available until 4:30pm on October 10