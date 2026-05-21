© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nutrition for Seniors: Body Systems & Optional Foods with DeeAnna Breazeale

Nutrition for Seniors: Body Systems & Optional Foods with DeeAnna Breazeale

Ready to unlock the secret to vibrant health as you age? Join us at the Jacksonville Community Center for the first session of our three-part wellness series. Led by Certified Functional Nutritionist DeeAnna Breazeale, this workshop will show you how simple changes in your diet can boost your immunity, protect your body, and reduce the risk of chronic illness.

Whether you are looking for creative, fresh, affordable meal ideas or find it challenging to cook healthy dishes for yourself, this class provides the practical tools you need to age in place with longevity and vitality. Registration includes exclusive educational handouts emailed directly to you! Register online today, Cost: $5 to support JCC.

Instructor Bio: About DeeAnna Breazeale: DeeAnna is a Certified Functional Nutritionist, professional caregiver, and the culinary artist behind Chef To The Resc-You. A native Oregonian, she specializes in crafting bio-individual, seasonal meals designed to help seniors thrive. Through her expert nutrition services, she brings personalized, nutrient-dense healing to your table, one plate at a time.

Jacksonville Community Center
$5
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Wed, 24 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Jacksonville Community Center
5417022585
info@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
Jacksonville Community Center
160 E Main St
Jacksonville, Oregon 97530
5417022585
info@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
https://jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org/programs/