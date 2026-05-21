Nutrition for Seniors: Body Systems & Optional Foods with DeeAnna Breazeale

Ready to unlock the secret to vibrant health as you age? Join us at the Jacksonville Community Center for the first session of our three-part wellness series. Led by Certified Functional Nutritionist DeeAnna Breazeale, this workshop will show you how simple changes in your diet can boost your immunity, protect your body, and reduce the risk of chronic illness.

Whether you are looking for creative, fresh, affordable meal ideas or find it challenging to cook healthy dishes for yourself, this class provides the practical tools you need to age in place with longevity and vitality. Registration includes exclusive educational handouts emailed directly to you! Register online today, Cost: $5 to support JCC.

Instructor Bio: About DeeAnna Breazeale: DeeAnna is a Certified Functional Nutritionist, professional caregiver, and the culinary artist behind Chef To The Resc-You. A native Oregonian, she specializes in crafting bio-individual, seasonal meals designed to help seniors thrive. Through her expert nutrition services, she brings personalized, nutrient-dense healing to your table, one plate at a time.

