November Old Town Beautification

🌸Join the volunteers of Old Town for a morning of gardening! Help us maintain the green spaces in Old Town on Saturday, Nov 7 from 9am-10:30am. This month, meet us at the Eureka Welcome Center, 108 F St., to work on the brick planters along 2nd St. All supplies are provided.

🥯Free bagels donated by Los Bagels for volunteers!

📅This event normally occurs bimonthly. So if you cannot make it Nov 7, we hope to see you at the next event on January 2!

☎️For more information, contact hatwood@eurekaca.gov or 707-441-4218