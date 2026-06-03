North Bend Library International Folk Dance Party
North Bend Library International Folk Dance Party
All are welcome to experience the joy of folk dancing to wonderful live music Friday, June 12th, in North Bend. The North Bend Public Library invites everyone to join the fun for two hours starting at 6:00pm in their beautiful Activity Room. Folk Dance Night at the Library is a monthly dance party occurring every second Friday at 6:00. It’s a delightful way to spend an evening with friends, and there’s refreshments for all.
North Bend Public Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
South Coast Folk Society
541-404-8267
southcoastfolksociety@gmail.com
North Bend Public Library
1800 Sherman AvenueNorth Bend, Oregon 97459
5417560400
ddouglas@northbendlibrary.org