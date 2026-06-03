© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

North Bend Library International Folk Dance Party

North Bend Library International Folk Dance Party

All are welcome to experience the joy of folk dancing to wonderful live music Friday, June 12th, in North Bend. The North Bend Public Library invites everyone to join the fun for two hours starting at 6:00pm in their beautiful Activity Room. Folk Dance Night at the Library is a monthly dance party occurring every second Friday at 6:00. It’s a delightful way to spend an evening with friends, and there’s refreshments for all.

North Bend Public Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

South Coast Folk Society
541-404-8267
southcoastfolksociety@gmail.com
southcoastfolksociety.com
North Bend Public Library
1800 Sherman Avenue
North Bend, Oregon 97459
5417560400
ddouglas@northbendlibrary.org
northbendoregon.us/library