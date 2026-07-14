Nevermore
Nevermore
Don’t miss this macabre, immersive dance theater experience inspired by the tantalizing dark romances and poetry of Victorian literary genius Edgar Allan Poe. This production reimagines Poe’s most haunting, brilliant, and disturbing works: The Raven, Annabel Lee, Fall of the House of Usher, Cask of Amontillado, and Masque of the Red Death—like you’ve never experienced before.
An electrifying blend of encounters, compelling live music, and chilling surprises. Featuring the international artists of Ballet Fantastique in decadent original choreography by Donna Marisa and Hannah Bontrager.
Hult Center for Performing Arts
$22-120
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM, every day through Oct 18, 2026.
Event Supported By
Ballet Fantastique
5413424611
info@balletfantastique.org
Hult Center for Performing Arts
One Eugene CenterEugene, Oregon 97401
5413424611
info@balletfantastique.org