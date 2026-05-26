MUSIX at Mt. Ashland
MUSIX at Mt. Ashland
Uniting two pillars of the Ashland Community, Southern Oregon University’s commercial music ensemble, MUSIX, will join Mt. Ashland Ski Area in presenting a night of original songs written and performed by the students of SOU MUSIX. What better way to kick off summer on the mountain than by enjoying crisp mountain air and unique student creativity.
This event is free and open to the public. There will be no livestream option.
Works by:
Daniel Messing, Nick Terry, Leon Virshbo, Jake Drahota, Connor McCutchen, Leon Virshbo Caleb William, Finn Mander, Valentine Rudd, Parker Schweickert
Marlo Kredo, Elijah Cosand, Garrett Laube, & Cale Buck
https://www.mtashland.com/event-directory/
Mt. Ashland Ski Area
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Oregon Center for the Arts Music Program
9167162771
kellerd@sou.edu
Mt. Ashland Ski Area
11 Mt. Ashland Ski RoadAshland, Oregon 97520
5414822897
info@mtashland.com