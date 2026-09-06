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Musical Delights & Desserts IV

Musical Delights & Desserts IV

Musical Delights & Desserts IV is a benefit event. Members of Trinity Choir will perform Musical Delights, including selections from opera, musical theater, and choral repertoire, in Trinity’s Sanctuary and a Desserts Reception will follow in the Parish Hall. Your $20.00 Donation will help fund Trinity Episcopal Church's Outreach, which awards grants to non-profit organizations that provide assistance to women and children, for health aid, and for disaster relief. See more at https://www.trinitychurchashland.org/ Street parking.

Trinity Episcopal Church
$20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Trinity Episcopal Church
(541) 201-3418
office@trinitychurchashland.org
https://www.trinitychurchashland.org/
Trinity Episcopal Church
44 North 2nd St.
Ashland, Oregon 97520