Musical Delights & Desserts IV is a benefit event. Members of Trinity Choir will perform Musical Delights, including selections from opera, musical theater, and choral repertoire, in Trinity’s Sanctuary and a Desserts Reception will follow in the Parish Hall. Your $20.00 Donation will help fund Trinity Episcopal Church's Outreach, which awards grants to non-profit organizations that provide assistance to women and children, for health aid, and for disaster relief. See more at https://www.trinitychurchashland.org/ Street parking.