MuralFest III "Belonging"

A vibrant weekend of live mural painting, music, food, and community connection, at ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum. Hosted by the artist collective The Brothers Grime, this free public festival invites visitors of all ages to experience art as it happens.

Over the course of two days, 20 regional artists will transform blank 8’ x 8’ panels into large-scale murals in real time. Festivalgoers are encouraged to engage with artists, learn about their creative process, and witness the evolution of each piece from concept to completion.

