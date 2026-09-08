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Moulin Ruch! A Festival of Flight

Moulin Ruch! A Festival of Flight

Moulin Ruch! A Festival of Flight at LongSword Vineyard.

Inspired by France’s legendary Coupe Icare, this celebration of all-things-aviation brings a little high-flying fun to the Applegate Valley.

Experience the thrill of costumed paraglider and hang glider landings, get up close to birds-of-prey, try your wings with a model airplane flying contest, and be dazzled by family-friendly cabaret performance.

The event runs from 3:00 pm- 8:00 pm, but feel free to show up at 2:00 with a kite and try a little flying of your own.

There will be music, raffles, crepes, drinks, and the community fun the Applegate is known for!

This event kicks off a week of events for the Jacksaphine Count(r)y Fair. Join us for a full week of events to celebrate the Applegate Valley.

This event is free! No tickets required.

LongSword Vineyard
03:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

A Greater Applegate
541-702-2108
info@agreaterapplegate.org
www.agreaterapplegate.org
LongSword Vineyard
8555 Highway 238
Jacksonville, Oregon 97530
541-702-2108
wander@agreaterapplegate.org
www.agreaterapplegate.org