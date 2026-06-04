Moonlight Wine, Art, and Music Festival

12 Wineries, Moonrise with Taiko Drums, Sunset Bagpipe Parade, Art Shows in the Vines, Four Musical Stages, Night Sky Telescope Viewing

The Moonlight Wine, Art & Music Festival is an atmospheric evening walk through Quail Run’s Sophie Vineyard in Talent, celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Rogue Valley AVA: its wines, artists, landscape, and the shared sense of place that binds this community together.

As the evening unfolds, guests will move through illuminated vineyard paths, with wine stations, local art, food, music, telescope viewing, Taiko drums at moonrise, a sunset procession, and a late-evening dance party under the nearly full moon.

Proceeds benefit Rogue Valley Mentoring and CASA of Jackson County, organizations serving young people in Southern Oregon. Rogue Valley Mentoring supports Jackson County youth through one-to-one and group mentoring programs. CASA of Jackson County trains and supports volunteers who advocate for children and youth in the custody of DHS.

