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Moonlight Wine, Art, and Music Festival

Moonlight Wine, Art, and Music Festival

12 Wineries, Moonrise with Taiko Drums, Sunset Bagpipe Parade, Art Shows in the Vines, Four Musical Stages, Night Sky Telescope Viewing

The Moonlight Wine, Art & Music Festival is an atmospheric evening walk through Quail Run’s Sophie Vineyard in Talent, celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Rogue Valley AVA: its wines, artists, landscape, and the shared sense of place that binds this community together.

As the evening unfolds, guests will move through illuminated vineyard paths, with wine stations, local art, food, music, telescope viewing, Taiko drums at moonrise, a sunset procession, and a late-evening dance party under the nearly full moon.

Proceeds benefit Rogue Valley Mentoring and CASA of Jackson County, organizations serving young people in Southern Oregon. Rogue Valley Mentoring supports Jackson County youth through one-to-one and group mentoring programs. CASA of Jackson County trains and supports volunteers who advocate for children and youth in the custody of DHS.

Quail Run's Sophie Vineyard, Talent
15 General Admission; 20 for 8 Wine Tokens
07:00 PM - 11:30 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

South Stage Cellars
5418999120
southstagecellars@gmail.com
https://southstagecellars.com/
Quail Run's Sophie Vineyard, Talent
1241 Beeson Lane
Talent, Oregon 97540
5418999120
southstagecellars@gmail.com