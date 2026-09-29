Moonlight Vineyard Art Gallery

The Vineyard Art Gallery is a pop-up exhibit featuring the work of thirty local artists. It's free for all and will include music by Grant Ruiz from 5-8pm. There will be a food stall from 2 to 9pm and wine can be purchased by the glass. On display will be 1200 feet of extraordinary paintings hanging from the vines at our beautiful vineyard in Talent, as well as table art and sculpture. At sunset the lights come on! We're hosting this event after the huge turnout at our Moonlight Wine, Art and Music Festival in June. Artists pay no commission or fee. This is purely a celebration of the amazing art and creativity that we love. Attendees are free to walk through the vineyards and take in the epic views and beauty of our valley. Come celebrate the arts with us!