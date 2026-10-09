Monster Ball

In Memory of Sarah Wood

Monsters of all ages are invited to our annual Halloween celebration! Monster Ball transforms the museum into a spooky playground filled with hands-on activities, crafts, workshops, performances, and more.

Activites include:

🎶 Live Music from The Pozitronics — Enjoy live music from this local band throughout the festivities.

🎪 Ashland Aerial Arts — Breathtaking aerial performances return to Monster Ball!

🦋 Monarch Butterfly Memorial Activity with the AHS Latino Student Union — Color a monarch butterfly and add the name of a loved one you are honoring. Your butterfly will become part of a special display in the museum.

👻 Ashland High School Haunted House — Brave your way through a spooky student-created haunted house.

💃 Group Dancing with Creative Dance for Children — Learn easy, fun dances that everyone can join!

🕷️ Meet Beatrice the Widowmaker — Come say hello to our brand-new giant metal spider sculpture and snap a photo with Beatrice!

🧪 ScienceLIVE with Ash Friend — Is ScienceWorks haunted? Find out in a brand-new ScienceLIVE show! A heroic “Monster Slayer” faces off against a theatrical villain to investigate spooky sights, sounds, and spectacles, with the audience using science to save the day. Family-friendly and perfect for ages 2–9, with a later PG version for ages 10+.

🎤 Jam Room Karaoke — Sing your heart out in your own private karaoke booth!

🌼 The Pollinator Project — Get hands-on with a pollinator-themed activity from our friends at The Pollinator Project.

🦇 Oregon Caves Activity — Explore the fascinating world beneath our feet with a special activity from Oregon Caves National Monument & Preserve.

💀 Community Ofrenda — Our community partners are bringing back the Ofrenda for another year of remembrance and celebration.

🌮 Food Truck — Grab a bite to eat while you enjoy the festivities!

Saturday, October 24, 2026

4 to 8 PM

$19 — Youth and Students (with school ID for students 18+)

$21 — Adults

10% off for members

Kids ages 2 and under are free

Costumes encouraged. Wonder guaranteed.