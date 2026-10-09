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Monster Ball

Monster Ball

Monster Ball
In Memory of Sarah Wood

Monsters of all ages are invited to our annual Halloween celebration! Monster Ball transforms the museum into a spooky playground filled with hands-on activities, crafts, workshops, performances, and more.

Activites include:
🎶 Live Music from The Pozitronics — Enjoy live music from this local band throughout the festivities.
🎪 Ashland Aerial Arts — Breathtaking aerial performances return to Monster Ball!
🦋 Monarch Butterfly Memorial Activity with the AHS Latino Student Union — Color a monarch butterfly and add the name of a loved one you are honoring. Your butterfly will become part of a special display in the museum.
👻 Ashland High School Haunted House — Brave your way through a spooky student-created haunted house.
💃 Group Dancing with Creative Dance for Children — Learn easy, fun dances that everyone can join!
🕷️ Meet Beatrice the Widowmaker — Come say hello to our brand-new giant metal spider sculpture and snap a photo with Beatrice!
🧪 ScienceLIVE with Ash Friend — Is ScienceWorks haunted? Find out in a brand-new ScienceLIVE show! A heroic “Monster Slayer” faces off against a theatrical villain to investigate spooky sights, sounds, and spectacles, with the audience using science to save the day. Family-friendly and perfect for ages 2–9, with a later PG version for ages 10+.
🎤 Jam Room Karaoke — Sing your heart out in your own private karaoke booth!
🌼 The Pollinator Project — Get hands-on with a pollinator-themed activity from our friends at The Pollinator Project.
🦇 Oregon Caves Activity — Explore the fascinating world beneath our feet with a special activity from Oregon Caves National Monument & Preserve.
💀 Community Ofrenda — Our community partners are bringing back the Ofrenda for another year of remembrance and celebration.
🌮 Food Truck — Grab a bite to eat while you enjoy the festivities!

Saturday, October 24, 2026
4 to 8 PM
$19 — Youth and Students (with school ID for students 18+)
$21 — Adults
10% off for members
Kids ages 2 and under are free

Costumes encouraged. Wonder guaranteed.

ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum
$19-$21
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum
541-482-6767
info@scienceworksmuseum.org
https://scienceworksmuseum.org/

Artist Group Info

info@scienceworksmuseum.org
ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum
ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum
1500 E Main St
Ashland, Oregon 97520
(541) 833-3066 ext. 1
tickets@animamundiproductions.com
https://animamundi.ludus.com/200480017