Memorial Day Tour and Open House

This Memorial Day you’re invited to The Forest to celebrate your ancestors, loved ones, or dearly departed, whether they’re buried here or not. Bring a lunch, walk the trails, and spend some time remembering those who have gone before. Water and picnic tables available.

Curious about natural burial or The Forest? We’ll be leading a guided tour of the cemetery at 10am (please RSVP here ahead of time), and staff will be on site to visit and provide guidance from 11am – 2pm.

10am: Guided tour of the burial ground

11am-2pm: Memorial Day Open House