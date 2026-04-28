Memorial Day Tour and Open House
Memorial Day Tour and Open House
This Memorial Day you’re invited to The Forest to celebrate your ancestors, loved ones, or dearly departed, whether they’re buried here or not. Bring a lunch, walk the trails, and spend some time remembering those who have gone before. Water and picnic tables available.
Curious about natural burial or The Forest? We’ll be leading a guided tour of the cemetery at 10am (please RSVP here ahead of time), and staff will be on site to visit and provide guidance from 11am – 2pm.
10am: Guided tour of the burial ground
11am-2pm: Memorial Day Open House
The Forest Conservation Burial Ground
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Mon, 25 May 2026
Event Supported By
The Forest Conservation Burial Ground
5416259697
info@theforestconservationburial.org
The Forest Conservation Burial Ground
658 Shale City RoadAshland, Oregon 97520
5416259697
sexton@theforestconservationburial.org