Medford Garden Club talk and meeting
Medford Garden Club talk and meeting
Guest Speaker -
Christie Mackison,
Shooting Star Nursery
The garden loving public is welcome to hear Christie Mackison, landscape designer and co-owner of local Shooting Star Nursery in CentralPoint, Oregon. She will be talking about how they provide classes to better inform their customers on plants and plant care.
Our meeting will include our guest speaker's talk, refreshments, a club business meeting, and a drawing for multiple door prizes.
Ascension Lutheran Church
12:30 PM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Medford Garden Club
Artist Group Info
italio@hotmail.com
Ascension Lutheran Church
675 Black Oak DriveMedford , Oregon 97504