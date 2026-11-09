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Medford Garden Club talk and meeting

Medford Garden Club talk and meeting

Guest Speaker - 
Christie Mackison, 
Shooting Star Nursery
 
The garden loving public is welcome to hear Christie Mackison, landscape designer and co-owner of local Shooting Star Nursery in CentralPoint, Oregon. She will be talking about how they provide classes to better inform their customers on plants and plant care.

Our meeting will include our guest speaker's talk, refreshments, a club business meeting, and a drawing for multiple door prizes.

Ascension Lutheran Church
12:30 PM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Medford Garden Club

Artist Group Info

italio@hotmail.com
Italio Gardens
Ascension Lutheran Church
675 Black Oak Drive
Medford , Oregon 97504