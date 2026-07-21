Meadow as Muse: Art at Golden Hour

Calling all artists, writers, creatives! Join us for an informal afternoon of inspiration and art making in the early fall.

Take a field trip out of the studio, and enjoy the golden hour as it befalls the golden grasses and blue hillsides. Explore what it means to make art as part of the story of a healing landscape. We will share about the meadow and creek restoration demonstration site and have thoughtful discussion of the meaning of restoring a native landscape. You will be inspired by fall colors, birds, peace, and the unique landscape and the community that stewards it.

You will have the opportunity to learn about the local ecology in our area, the biocultural restoration work at the Vesper Meadow Restoration Preserve, and connect with other artists. Join us for a group painting, sketching, writing experience. VM Director Jeanine Moy and artist Sarah Burns will lead a guided a short introductory hike and then participants will independently work with the meadow as muse for a couple of hours. Afterwards, we’ll gather at the barn to share work and experiences. Space is limited for this free event, please RSVP.