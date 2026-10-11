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Matsutake: An Immersive Foraging Experience

Matsutake: An Immersive Foraging Experience

A group foraging experience focused on matsutake, led by two highly experienced Mount Shasta mushroom guides. Learn matsutake ecology and habitat, proven hunting and harvesting techniques, and the key features used to safely distinguish matsutake from look-alikes - including potentially toxic Amanita species. Along the way, we'll explore and identify any other mushrooms encountered, from edible to toxic or strictly fascinating species.

Shasta-Trinity National Forest
$235 per person. Kids 12 &amp; under free
Every week through Oct 24, 2026.
Sunday: 10:00 AM - 03:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Shasta Forage
info@shastaforage.com
www.shastaforage.com
Shasta-Trinity National Forest