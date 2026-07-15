© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Magnolia Boulevard @ Pheasant Fields Farm!

Magnolia Boulevard @ Pheasant Fields Farm!

Magnolia Boulevard is a rising rock-and-soul band out of Lexington, Kentucky, blending blues, soul, and folk into what they call “Appalachian Soul.” Fronted by powerhouse vocalist Maggie Noelle, the five-piece delivers emotionally charged songs rooted in real stories of life in Appalachia, paired with a dynamic, high-energy live show.

Formed in 2017, the band has honed a sound that’s both intentional and deeply authentic, showcased on their self-titled album produced by Kentucky’s own Duane Lundy. With soaring vocals and a full-band chemistry that hits hard on stage, Magnolia Boulevard has quickly built a reputation as a must-see live act. Honest, soulful, and electrifying, this is a band hitting its stride and ready for a national stage.

If you love soulful vocals, rock energy, and music that makes you move, this is a show you don’t want to miss!

What To Expect:
- Gates open at 6:00 PM, Show starts at 7:00 PM.
- Please bring a lawn chair or blanket to throw on the lawn. We will have a few tables and chairs out on a first come, first serve basis.
- $20 in advance, $25 day of show.
- 12 Years and Under Free!
- Delicious food, beer (new menu!), wine and Non-Alcoholic beverages available for purchase on site.
- Please no outside food or drinks.
- Please leave your pet friends at home.

Pheasant Fields Farm
$20 online in advance/$25 at the gate
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pheasant Fields Farm
5412610571
erin@pheasantff.com
www.pheasantfieldsfarm.com

Artist Group Info

Magnolia Boulevard
ryan@juniperrootstouring.com
https://www.magnoliaboulevardband.com
Pheasant Fields Farm
1865 Camp Baker Rd
Medford, Oregon 97501
541-261-0571
erin@pheasantff.com
www.pheasantfieldsfarm.com