Magnolia Boulevard @ Pheasant Fields Farm!

Magnolia Boulevard is a rising rock-and-soul band out of Lexington, Kentucky, blending blues, soul, and folk into what they call “Appalachian Soul.” Fronted by powerhouse vocalist Maggie Noelle, the five-piece delivers emotionally charged songs rooted in real stories of life in Appalachia, paired with a dynamic, high-energy live show.

Formed in 2017, the band has honed a sound that’s both intentional and deeply authentic, showcased on their self-titled album produced by Kentucky’s own Duane Lundy. With soaring vocals and a full-band chemistry that hits hard on stage, Magnolia Boulevard has quickly built a reputation as a must-see live act. Honest, soulful, and electrifying, this is a band hitting its stride and ready for a national stage.

If you love soulful vocals, rock energy, and music that makes you move, this is a show you don’t want to miss!

What To Expect:

- Gates open at 6:00 PM, Show starts at 7:00 PM.

- Please bring a lawn chair or blanket to throw on the lawn. We will have a few tables and chairs out on a first come, first serve basis.

- $20 in advance, $25 day of show.

- 12 Years and Under Free!

- Delicious food, beer (new menu!), wine and Non-Alcoholic beverages available for purchase on site.

- Please no outside food or drinks.

- Please leave your pet friends at home.