The Historic Holly Theatre presents Grammy-nominated indie-pop duo Lucius on Saturday, February 13, 2027, with A History Worth Repeating: Songs and Stories from Lucius.

Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig have built one of contemporary music’s most distinctive sounds around their extraordinary vocal blend. Their voices, described by the Los Angeles Times as “otherworldly,” move in such close harmony that they often seem to become one.

Their catalog has evolved from the retro charm of Wildewoman through the sleek pop of Good Grief and Second Nature, produced by Brandi Carlile and Dave Cobb. Their 2025 self-titled album brought a more personal focus, exploring motherhood, relationships, and the complexities of a life and creative partnership shared. Rolling Stone called it “the best album of their career.”

Beyond their own recordings, Wolfe and Laessig have become sought-after collaborators, lending their singular harmonies to artists including Joni Mitchell, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Jeff Tweedy, The War on Drugs, Harry Styles, The National, Roger Waters, and Ringo Starr.

Lucius has also brought their acclaimed live performances to Austin City Limits, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Conan, and Later... with Jools Holland.

The New Yorker wrote that the latest record “reaches the pinnacle of a vibrant, harmonic enterprise,” reflecting a career of continuous evolution without losing the duo’s defining vocal connection. From their earliest recordings to their most recent work, Lucius has continued to pair adventurous pop arrangements with the precision, chemistry, and emotional depth that have become their signature.

A History Worth Repeating brings the songs, stories, and unmistakable vocal chemistry of Lucius together for a special evening inside the Historic Holly Theatre.

