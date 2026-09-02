Local Artist James Art Ville Demonstrates His Illustration Process Using His New Book : Sketch Art Ville

Thursday September 10th 7:00 to 8:00 pm

Behind every finished illustration is a sketchbook full of dreams.

Some became published books.

Some became professional commissions.

Some never made it beyond the pages of an old sketchbook.

For nearly four decades, James Art Ville has filled sketchbooks with dragons, superheroes, robots, warriors, sorcerers, and countless ideas that shaped him into the artist he is today. This collection brings together more than 1,000 illustrations—along with the memories, lessons, and stories behind them.

Local artist James Art Ville will demonstrate his illustration process, from pencil sketch to full colored artwork, using an Apple iPad Pro (hardware) and Clip Studio Paint (software). Expect commentary and helpful technical tips through every step of the process. Discover the method to his madness.