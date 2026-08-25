Live in Concert - The Rough & Tumble and Flagship Romance

This progressive folk music duo and Alternative folk duo are coming together for an incredible night of music and entertainment. These 2 couples have worked the same house concert circuit for years and are good friends. In 2026, they decided to tour together, and people all across the country are glad they did!

Come spend an evening listening to heartfelt lyrics, laughs, and tunes! This is a museum fundraiser, so if you love physical art, you are going to love this auditory art as well. We look forward to seeing you there!

Doors open at 5:30pm

