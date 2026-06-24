Lithia Park Guided Walks

Come experience the history, flora and fauna of Lithia park in a guided tour led by knowledgeable and passionate volunteers.

Walks run every Saturday and Sunday morning at 10:00am, May through September. Sunday walks begin July 5.

Walks last 90 minutes, are FREE of charge, and are open to locals and visitors alike. Please meet your guide at the front entrance of Lithia Park across from the Plaza.

This program has been running since 1989, and is a fantastic way to immerse yourself in Ashland’s crown jewel.