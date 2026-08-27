Life Behind the Mask: What People-Pleasing Is Really Costing You by Jennifer Jo Kenworthy

This talk explores how fear, guilt, and resistance show up when we consider taking the mask off, even the sense of who am I without it, and what’s possible when living life on the other side of the mask: honesty, boundaries, authentic connection, and the freedom to be you. Jennifer Jo Kenworthy is a People Pleaser Coach and former Mental Health Coach at Lyra Health with over 2,500 client sessions. Drawing from Internal Family Systems, somatic practices, and nervous system education, she helps people recognize the patterns they’ve been living in and find their way back to who they actually are. Her own healing journey informs everything she teaches.

