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Let the Light In - Ashland Fringe

Let the Light In - Ashland Fringe

“Breathe like you’re learning to let the light in.” This collection of original songs tells a tale of finding the courage to look for the light even in the darkest of times. The stories spun in this eclectic set of live music touch on heart ache and struggles with mental health, acknowledging how healing begins once one chooses to let the light in.

Rockafairy Stage - Ashland Fringe
05:00 PM - 05:45 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026

Event Supported By

Tatjana Juliette
5412273819
tatjanajuliette@gmail.com
https://sites.google.com/view/tatjanajuliette/home

Artist Group Info

Tatjana Juliette
tatjanajuliette@gmail.com
https://sites.google.com/view/tatjanajuliette/home
Rockafairy Stage - Ashland Fringe
150 Winburn Way
Ashland, Oregon 97520
https://ashlandfringe.org/let-the-light-in/