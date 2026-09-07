League of Women Voters Constitution Day Celebration
League of Women Voters Constitution Day Celebration
Along with Girl Scouts and high school students LWV members will celebrate Constitution Day by reading the entire US Constitution on the lawn outside the Josephine Cimmunity Library in Grants Pass. Bring a lawn chair and join us.
Josephine Community Library Grants Pass
03:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
League of Women Voters Rogue Valley
541.708.0518
action@lwvrv.org
Josephine Community Library Grants Pass
200 N W C StGrants Pass, Oregon 97526
KDonham@gmail.com