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League of Women Voters Constitution Day Celebration

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League of Women Voters Constitution Day Celebration

Along with Girl Scouts and high school students LWV members will celebrate Constitution Day by reading the entire US Constitution on the lawn outside the Josephine Cimmunity Library in Grants Pass. Bring a lawn chair and join us.

Josephine Community Library Grants Pass
03:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

League of Women Voters Rogue Valley
541.708.0518
action@lwvrv.org
lwvrv.org
Josephine Community Library Grants Pass
200 N W C St
Grants Pass, Oregon 97526
KDonham@gmail.com
LWVRV.org