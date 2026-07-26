Langlois Lions second-hand goods benefit sale

The Langlois Lions are hosting the third annual “rummage” sale with many items above rummage level, more like second-quality goods. August 14th and 15th Friday and Saturday 9 am- 4pm

at the club house 48136 Floras Lake Loop. The place is easy to find. From the north, cross over the bridge just south of Langlois and take the first right- signage banner visible. From the south , take the second turn to the left on to Floras Lake Lp. The building is just a few l blocks away and very visible once turned on to Loop road.

The sale features excellent household and glass wear items and a wide variety of other enticing items such as equipment for carding wool, for example . Most of these will be displayed our mini-store on site: the Lion’s Den. Vendors are presenting mostly their own goods for sale. There is one outside vendor with 5 tables of second hand stuff including nice tables and furniture.

There is room for more vendors and donations. We are unable to accept big items such as refrigerators etc. Otherwise, local pick-up is available.

In the past, this event has been very successful and had helped replenish our funding for such things as eye exams and glasses and hearing testing and aides for those who meet the low income requirement and live in Port Orford or Langlois area. School children are also tested each year with the club paying for the rental of the special cameras. Finally, maybe. in the spirit of summer cleaning, you have come across a pair of old glasses, cell phones or hearing aides. Please donate them to our club, There are collection boxes at the Langlois Post Office and Library and the Port Orford Library. Any questions about how to donate to the sale or become vendor, please call Deanna McDermott 541 251 1530, ( cell), 542 348 2507(land line) or FB message. We hope to see a lot of all of you. The event should prove interesting and provide some fun as well.