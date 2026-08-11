KS Wild August Activist Night: Defending the Roadless Rule

Are you listening to the news of the world right now and wondering, "What can I do?!" We've got just the thing for you. KS Wild hosts monthly Activist Nights where we bring you a fresh topic every month to learn about what's happening on your public lands and offer quick, easy, actionable opportunities to stand up for the places that make our area so special and beautiful.

For this month's KS Wild Activist Night, we are digging into the 2001 Roadless Rule. What is it, how did it come to be, why is it important to protect our wildlands, and what's under threat with the proposal to revoke it.

Join us at the KS Wild office from 6-7pm on Thursday, August 27th for a virtual trip into some of our most beloved wildlands that fall under an "Inventoried Roadless Area" protection and learn how you can help stand up with us to protect them.

These Activist Nights are FREE and open to folks of all ages who wish to learn more about ways they can step up into action for their rights and the places they care about most. Sign up for this month's Activist Night below to receive information about our monthly topic and about what to bring.