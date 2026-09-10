Kinetic Lab of Horrors Returns Bigger, Spookier and at a NEW Location!

The Kinetic Lab of Horrors returns October 23, 24, 29, 30, and Halloween 7pm to midnight at 1680 Samoa Boulevard in Arcata! Prepare for creepy chaos, twisted mazes, clowns, scares, surprises, and gruesome fun. Every night features live music, a food truck, and more. This fright-filled event is the annual fundraiser for the Kinetic Sculpture Lab, home to seven kinetic sculpture teams and a longtime hub for Humboldt’s kinetic art community. Come get scared, have fun, and help keep the weird alive!

kineticsculpturelab.com