Kinetic Lab of Horrors Returns Bigger, Spookier and at a NEW Location!

Get ready for nights of creepy chaos, twisted turns and delightfully gruesome fun! The Kinetic Lab of Horrors is back for another year, bringing clowns, mazes, surprises, scares and plenty of spooky mayhem to Humboldt County, all supporting the Kinetic Sculpture Lab.

But there's something different this year...

WE'VE MOVED!

Find the Kinetic Lab of Horrors at 1680 Samoa Boulevard in Arcata!

FRIGHT NIGHTS: OCTOBER 23 • 24 • 29 • 30 • & HALLOWEEN, 7pm to midnight

Visitors are invited to step into a world of winding mazes, creepy characters, unexpected twists and turns, and plenty of gorey, spooky fun. No two corners are guaranteed to be what they seem, and those brave enough to make their way through will encounter an experience designed to keep them guessing and maybe screaming.

Every night will feature live music, a food truck and more, making the Kinetic Lab of Horrors a full evening of entertainment for those looking to celebrate the Halloween season while supporting a uniquely Humboldt institution.

The event is the annual fundraiser for the Kinetic Sculpture Lab, a creative workspace and community hub that is home to seven kinetic sculpture teams. The Lab has played an important role in the world of kinetic sculpture racing since the 1990s, providing artists, builders and racers with a place to create, experiment and prepare for the legendary Kinetic Grand Championship.

“The Kinetic Lab of Horrors is a chance to have some fun, get a little scared and support the creative community,” said Malia Matsumoto Co-Captain of Team Hamatstic Glory said. “This year’s new location gives us an opportunity to create an even bigger and more exciting experience. This annual event helps keep the weird alive!”

Whether you're looking for a spooky night out, a place to dance and grab some food, or simply want to support the artists and builders behind Humboldt's kinetic sculpture tradition, the Kinetic Lab of Horrors promises an evening full of surprises.

Come support the Lab. Come experience the horror. Come see what’ s waiting in the dark.

For additional information check kineticsculpturelab.com or follow the Kinetic Sculpture Lab on social media

