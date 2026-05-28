Kagyu Sukha Chöling's Spring Dharma Auction

Kagyu Sukha Chöling’s 2026 Spring Auction is now live, featuring a diverse, community-curated collection of Dharma art, antiques, handmade goods, local services, rare collector’s items, and unique offerings from across the Rogue Valley and beyond.

This year’s auction includes traditional Himalayan and Buddhist artwork, vintage and historical pieces, artisan crafts, wellness offerings, and meaningful objects gathered through the generosity of community members and supporters of the dharma.

Whether you are a collector, art lover, practitioner, or simply curious to browse an unusual and beautifully assembled collection, the auction offers something for every level of interest and participation.

Proceeds support the ongoing activities and programs of Kagyu Sukha Chöling, a Tibetan Buddhist meditation center in Ashland dedicated to the study and practice of the Kagyu lineage.