JUNE IN BLOOM
JUNE IN BLOOM
Join us in the beautiful blooming gardens of Celia's House for our annual community celebration and fundraiser. Sunday, June 7, 2-5pm--purchase tickets or sponsor and enjoy delicious gourmet food by Chef James Daw, local wine by Peter William Vineyard, live acoustic guitar by Adrian from Wright Brothers Music, with a special set from The Atlantis Jazz Quintet, and a silent auction by The HUB-- all while learning more about care at Celia's House and the mission of Southern Oregon Friends of Hospice.
Tickets on sale now! You may purchase tickets online at https://www.sofriendsofhospice.org/ or email us at info@sofriendsofhospice.org for tickets and sponsorship information!
Celia's House in Holmes Park
$40
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Southern Oregon Friends of Hospice
541-488-7805
thehub@sofriendsofhospice.org
Celia's House in Holmes Park
217 S. ModocMedford, Oregon 97504
(541) 500-8911
alexandria.castelo@sofriendsofhospice.org