JUNE IN BLOOM

Join us in the beautiful blooming gardens of Celia's House for our annual community celebration and fundraiser. Sunday, June 7, 2-5pm--purchase tickets or sponsor and enjoy delicious gourmet food by Chef James Daw, local wine by Peter William Vineyard, live acoustic guitar by Adrian from Wright Brothers Music, with a special set from The Atlantis Jazz Quintet, and a silent auction by The HUB-- all while learning more about care at Celia's House and the mission of Southern Oregon Friends of Hospice.

Tickets on sale now! You may purchase tickets online at https://www.sofriendsofhospice.org/ or email us at info@sofriendsofhospice.org for tickets and sponsorship information!