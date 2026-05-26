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June First Friday Art Walk!

June First Friday Art Walk!

First Friday Art Walk: June 5, 2026
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Join us for First Friday Art Walk!

We are thrilled to share a diverse array of inspiring work on display by each of our member locations. From eclectic visual delights, to interesting conversations, intimate music, and tasty treats, the experience continues to grow as you stroll through Downtown Ashland and visit each space.

For a complete list of participating locations and a map, please visit the link below.

www.ashlandgalleries.com/pages/first-friday-artwalk

Downtown Ashland
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Ashland Gallery Association
5414888430
administrator@ashlandgalleries.com
ashlandgalleries.com
Downtown Ashland
East Main Street
Ashland, Oregon 97520
5414888430
administrator@ashlandgalleries.com
ashlandgalleries.com