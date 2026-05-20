June Art Reception at Art Presence
June Art Reception at Art Presence
June Art Reception at Art Presence
Come enjoy our June art offerings this Saturday at our monthly art reception.
Saturday June 6th, 1-4PM
This June we invite you into the reflective, imaginative art of Darcie Sternenberg and Aurora May.
Our guest artist, photographer Darcie Sternenberg, welcomes us into her reflective, foggy, imaginative world of morning lakeshore photography.
Following on a theme, Member Artist of the Month, Aurora May, takes us on a journey through her imagination in her magical, dreamy, nature-themed acrylic paintings.
Art Presence Art Center
206 N 5th St. Jacksonville Oregon
Art Presence Art Center
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 20 May 2026
Event Supported By
Art Presence Art Center
541-414-3234
gather@art-center.org
Art Presence Art Center
206 N. 5th StreetJacksonville, Oregon 97530
541-414-3234
gather@art-presence.org