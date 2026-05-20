June Art Reception at Art Presence

Come enjoy our June art offerings this Saturday at our monthly art reception.

Saturday June 6th, 1-4PM

This June we invite you into the reflective, imaginative art of Darcie Sternenberg and Aurora May.

Our guest artist, photographer Darcie Sternenberg, welcomes us into her reflective, foggy, imaginative world of morning lakeshore photography.

Following on a theme, Member Artist of the Month, Aurora May, takes us on a journey through her imagination in her magical, dreamy, nature-themed acrylic paintings.

Art Presence Art Center

206 N 5th St. Jacksonville Oregon