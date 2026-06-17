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July Art Reception at Art Presence

July Art Reception at Art Presence

Come enjoy our July art offerings this Saturday at our monthly art reception, Saturday July 4th, 1-4PM.

This July we invite you into the bold, colorful art of Claire Harkins and Nancy Sterling.

Our Guest Artist, oil painter Claire Harkins, welcomes us into her vibrant world of women, secrets, and so much color! And our Member Artist of the Month, Nancy Sterling, continues the color theme, but instead of paint on canvas, she uses sculptural elements to create gorgeous assemblage pieces.

Come down and enjoy some snacks, beautiful art, and a chance to mix and mingle with the artists. All are welcome.

Art Presence Art Center
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Art Presence Art Center
541-414-3234
gather@art-center.org
https://art-presence.org/
Art Presence Art Center
206 N. 5th Street
Jacksonville, Oregon 97530
541-414-3234
gather@art-presence.org
https://art-presence.org/