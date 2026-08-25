Join Our Grand Reopening Celebration! A Toast to New Beginnings at The Canopy Senior Living

Join Our Grand Reopening Celebration!

A Toast to New Beginnings

You're invited to celebrate the Grand Reopening of The Canopy.

September 15 | 4:00–6:00 p.m.

9860 NW Cornell Rd., Portland, OR, 97229

Experience our beautifully refreshed community while enjoying local wines, chef-inspired hors d'oeuvres, live music, and guided tours as we unveil an exciting new chapter.