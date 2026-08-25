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Join Our Grand Reopening Celebration! A Toast to New Beginnings at The Canopy Senior Living

Join Our Grand Reopening Celebration! A Toast to New Beginnings at The Canopy Senior Living

Join Our Grand Reopening Celebration!
A Toast to New Beginnings

You're invited to celebrate the Grand Reopening of The Canopy.

September 15 | 4:00–6:00 p.m.

9860 NW Cornell Rd., Portland, OR, 97229

Experience our beautifully refreshed community while enjoying local wines, chef-inspired hors d'oeuvres, live music, and guided tours as we unveil an exciting new chapter.

The Canopy Senior Living
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Compass Senior Living - The Canopy Senior Living
503-292-9222
sstorr@thecanopysl.com
https://compass-living.com/community/the-canopy-a-senior-living-community/
The Canopy Senior Living
9860 NW Cornell Rd
Portland, Oregon 97229
503-292-9222
sstorr@thecanopysl.com
https://compass-living.com/community/the-canopy-a-senior-living-community/grand-reopening-rsvp-canopy/