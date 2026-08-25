Join Our Grand Reopening Celebration! A Toast to New Beginnings at The Canopy Senior Living
Join Our Grand Reopening Celebration! A Toast to New Beginnings at The Canopy Senior Living
Join Our Grand Reopening Celebration!
A Toast to New Beginnings
You're invited to celebrate the Grand Reopening of The Canopy.
September 15 | 4:00–6:00 p.m.
9860 NW Cornell Rd., Portland, OR, 97229
Experience our beautifully refreshed community while enjoying local wines, chef-inspired hors d'oeuvres, live music, and guided tours as we unveil an exciting new chapter.
The Canopy Senior Living
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Compass Senior Living - The Canopy Senior Living
503-292-9222
sstorr@thecanopysl.com
The Canopy Senior Living
9860 NW Cornell RdPortland, Oregon 97229
503-292-9222
sstorr@thecanopysl.com