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John Beeson: An Indian Advocate

John Beeson: An Indian Advocate

Forced from his home in Talent by neighbors irate that he championed the rights of Indigenous People, Beeson risked all to advocate for Native Americans during the Civil War. This play explores timely issues of genocide, racial discrimination, and the personal costs of speaking out against injustice.
A staged reading of a new play by Joe Charter. Benefit for SOU Native American student scholarships.

SOU Meese Auditorium (Art Building)
$20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Joe Charter Productions
5419444297
charterjoseph@gmail.com
http://JBeeson.com
SOU Meese Auditorium (Art Building)
555 Indiana Street
Ashland, Oregon 97520
5415526245
sma@sou.edu
sma.sou.edu