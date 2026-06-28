John Beeson: An Indian Advocate
John Beeson: An Indian Advocate
Forced from his home in Talent by neighbors irate that he championed the rights of Indigenous People, Beeson risked all to advocate for Native Americans during the Civil War. This play explores timely issues of genocide, racial discrimination, and the personal costs of speaking out against injustice.
A staged reading of a new play by Joe Charter. Benefit for SOU Native American student scholarships.
SOU Meese Auditorium (Art Building)
$20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Joe Charter Productions
5419444297
charterjoseph@gmail.com
SOU Meese Auditorium (Art Building)
555 Indiana StreetAshland, Oregon 97520
5415526245
sma@sou.edu