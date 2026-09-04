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Jazz Vespers

Jazz Vespers

Join us to hear the musical talents of the Teresa McCoy quintet. Teresa will be joined my her husband Sean McCoy on an electronic valve instrument as well as by three other local musicians.
View the watercolors of Marilyn Zupan in the hallway gallery. Free admission with freewill offerings gladly accepted.

First Presbyterian Church Medford
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

First Presbyterian Church Medford
(541) 779-1711
FPCM@firstpresmedford.org
https://firstpreschurchmedford.com/
First Presbyterian Church Medford
85 S Holly St.
Medford, Oregon 97501
(541) 779-1711
FPCM@firstpresmedford.org
https://firstpreschurchmedford.com/