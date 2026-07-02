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Jazz Vespers

Jazz Vespers

For July Jazz Vespers Chris Pearson and friends John Mazzei, Mark Hamersly and Theresa McCoy will play. In the hallway gallery view selections from the Blomquist Art Collection. Free admission with freewill offerings gladly accepted.

First Presbyterian Church Medford
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

First Presbyterian Church Medford
(541) 779-1711
FPCM@firstpresmedford.org
https://firstpreschurchmedford.com/
First Presbyterian Church Medford
85 S Holly St.
Medford, Oregon 97501
(541) 779-1711
FPCM@firstpresmedford.org
https://firstpreschurchmedford.com/