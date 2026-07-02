Jazz Vespers
Jazz Vespers
For July Jazz Vespers Chris Pearson and friends John Mazzei, Mark Hamersly and Theresa McCoy will play. In the hallway gallery view selections from the Blomquist Art Collection. Free admission with freewill offerings gladly accepted.
First Presbyterian Church Medford
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
First Presbyterian Church Medford
(541) 779-1711
FPCM@firstpresmedford.org
First Presbyterian Church Medford
85 S Holly St.Medford, Oregon 97501
(541) 779-1711
FPCM@firstpresmedford.org