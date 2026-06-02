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Jazz Vespers

Jazz Vespers

Saxophonist Bob Rawlings returns for the June Jazz Vespers along with Mark Hamersly on a 7-string guitar, Dave Miller on bass and Reed Bentley on drums. The paintings of Julian Bell, a doctor with Providence Health Systems, will be displayed in the hallway gallery. Free admission with freewill offerings gladly accepted.

First Presbyterian Church Medford
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

First Presbyterian Church Medford
(541) 779-1711
FPCM@firstpresmedford.org
https://firstpreschurchmedford.com/
First Presbyterian Church Medford
85 S Holly St.
Medford, Oregon 97501
(541) 779-1711
FPCM@firstpresmedford.org
https://firstpreschurchmedford.com/