Jazz Vespers
Jazz Vespers
Saxophonist Bob Rawlings returns for the June Jazz Vespers along with Mark Hamersly on a 7-string guitar, Dave Miller on bass and Reed Bentley on drums. The paintings of Julian Bell, a doctor with Providence Health Systems, will be displayed in the hallway gallery. Free admission with freewill offerings gladly accepted.
First Presbyterian Church Medford
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
First Presbyterian Church Medford
(541) 779-1711
FPCM@firstpresmedford.org
First Presbyterian Church Medford
85 S Holly St.Medford, Oregon 97501
(541) 779-1711
FPCM@firstpresmedford.org