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Jacksonville Jubilee: Family Friendly Snow Cone Social

Jacksonville Jubilee: Family Friendly Snow Cone Social

The Jacksonville Community Center (JCC) is partnering with the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce as part of the monthly Jacksonville Jubilee family-friendly event. The JCC is hosting a Snow Cone Social on July 11th from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM. It’s designed to be a welcoming oasis for local families to sit down, cool off, and enjoy a classic summer treat together.

We’re keeping it budget-friendly for the whole neighborhood:
• Kids’ Snow Cones: 100% FREE!
• Adult Snow Cones: Only $1!

Whether you need a 15-minute shaded break or want to mingle with friends before heading out to the next Jubilee event, our doors are open. Let’s make some sweet summer memories, we can’t wait to see you there!

Jacksonville Community Center
$1 Adults and Kids Free
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Jacksonville Community Center
5417022585
info@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
Jacksonville Community Center
160 E Main St
Jacksonville, Oregon 97530
5417022585
info@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
https://jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org/programs/