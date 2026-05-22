Jacksonville Haunted History Walking Tours!

Learn about the ghosts that still linger in Jacksonville’s historic district while learning a little history about the buildings, their occupants, and life in a gold rush town. Join Historic Jacksonville, Inc. for a very “spirited evening” on a guided Haunted History walking tour.

Tours leave from the Jacksonville Visitors Center at the corner of North Oregon and C streets and last about 1 hour. Choose from 2 different tours each night. The Courthouse route features brothels, epidemics, and hangings. The Britt Hill tour highlights murder, arson, saloons, and Oregon’s oldest Chinatown. And both tours have lots of haunted houses!