Jacksonville Haunted History Walking Tours!
Jacksonville Haunted History Walking Tours!
Learn about the ghosts that still linger in Jacksonville’s historic district while learning a little history about the buildings, their occupants, and life in a gold rush town. Join Historic Jacksonville, Inc. for a very “spirited evening” on a guided Haunted History walking tour.
Tours leave from the Jacksonville Visitors Center at the corner of North Oregon and C streets and last about 1 hour. Choose from 2 different tours each night. The Courthouse route features brothels, epidemics, and hangings. The Britt Hill tour highlights murder, arson, saloons, and Oregon’s oldest Chinatown. And both tours have lots of haunted houses!
Jacksonville Visitor and Information Center
$10
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every month on Friday through Sep 11, 2026.
Event Supported By
Historic Jacksonville, Inc.
5412453650
info@historicjacksonville.org
Artist Group Info
info@historicjacksonville.org
Jacksonville Visitor and Information Center
185 N. Oregon StreetJacksonville, Oregon 97530
541-899-8118
info@jacksonvilleoregon.org