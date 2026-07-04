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Jacksonville Haunted History Walking Tours!

Jacksonville Haunted History Walking Tours!

Learn about the spirits that linger in Jacksonville's National Historic Landmark District. Hear stories of brothels, epidemics, hangings, murder, arson, saloons, the oldest Chinatown in Oregon, and the town's most haunted houses--all true and shared with Historic Jacksonville, Inc. by folks who have actually experienced these supernatural events! Choose from 2 different tour routes and stories each night.

Jacksonville Visitor and Information Center
$10
Every week through Oct 16, 2026.
Friday: 06:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Historic Jacksonville, Inc.
5412453650
info@historicjacksonville.org
www.historicjacksonville.org

Artist Group Info

info@historicjacksonville.org
Jacksonville Visitor and Information Center
185 N. Oregon Street
Jacksonville, Oregon 97530
541-899-8118
info@jacksonvilleoregon.org
www.jacksonvilleoregon.org