Irene Hollenbeck Memorial Wildflower Show is Back!

July 4, 10 am-4 pm

This Wildflower Show in Ashland features over 300 species of native flowers from the volcanic Cascades, the much older Siskiyous, and the valleys in between. Free admission. Location: Pioneer Hall, 73 Winburn Way (across from Lithia Park in Ashland). Coordinated by the Siskiyou Chapter, Native Plant Society of Oregon. Come meet some of our beautiful flowers!