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Irene Hollenbeck Memorial Wildflower Show

Irene Hollenbeck Memorial Wildflower Show

Irene Hollenbeck Memorial Wildflower Show is Back!
July 4, 10 am-4 pm
This Wildflower Show in Ashland features over 300 species of native flowers from the volcanic Cascades, the much older Siskiyous, and the valleys in between. Free admission. Location: Pioneer Hall, 73 Winburn Way (across from Lithia Park in Ashland). Coordinated by the Siskiyou Chapter, Native Plant Society of Oregon. Come meet some of our beautiful flowers!

Pioneer Hall
08:40 AM - 08:40 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Siskiyou Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Oregon
Pioneer Hall
73 Winbuen Way
Ashland, Oregon 97520