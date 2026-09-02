What does it mean to truly see the world through a biblical lens?

We are excited to offer Introduction to a Biblical Worldview, a three-session course designed for ages 16+ and taught by Jenna Hays and Amirah David, hosts of The School of Life Podcast.

This thoughtful course invites students to explore how Scripture shapes the way we understand truth, worldview, Jesus, anthropology, God, science, society, vocation, calling, family, work, community, and faith.

More than simply learning information, this course is an opportunity to develop the ability to think deeply, live faithfully, and bring every area of life under the Lordship of Christ.

📚 Guided student workbook

💬 Rich teaching and discussion

📝 Weekly reflection prompts

📖 Recommended reading

If you are a student, parent, educator, or someone passionate about cultivating a thoughtful Christian worldview, we invite you to join us at Magna Deo Center for the Arts and Education.

Come ready to think deeply, grow spiritually, and engage the world through the lens of Christ.

