In Our Nature
In Our Nature
In Our Nature, a new documentary exploring how environmental education can strengthen communities, support mental health, and build connections across social and political divides, will screen at the Historic Holly Theatre on Saturday, October 24. Directed by James Parker and produced by Southern Oregon producer and Jefferson Public Radio contributor Juliet Grable, the one-hour film follows educators and changemakers using nature to create meaningful learning experiences and stronger communities.
The Holly Theatre
18.50 - 23.50
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Synchronous Films
541-772-3797
info@jeffersonlive.org
The Holly Theatre
226 W. 6th StreetMedford, Oregon 97501
541-772-3797
boxoffice@jeffersonlive.org