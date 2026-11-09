Implications of the 2026 Midterm Election Results

For those of us aware of, and concerned about, the severity of the climate crisis, the results of the 2026 election cycle are of critical significance. Without a sympathetic state legislature (House and Senate) and Governor, the possibility of progress is seriously compromised. By the same token, what happens nationally in terms of establishing a Congress that is willing to curtail the worst impulses of the Executive Branch, the election outcome is important.

State House District 5 Representative Pam Marsh, a climate and environment champion in Salem, will be the featured presenter at the November SOCAN Public General Meeting at 6:00 pm in the Medford Public Library on Tuesday November 24th. Representative Marsh will discuss her perception of the implications of the November 2026 election results for these and related issues.

Our Special Guest will be newly elected State Senator for District 3, Dr. Denise Krause, who will share her thoughts on the forthcoming legislative session.

