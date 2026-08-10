Follow the light. Discover the wonder. Illuminate nature.

On the evening of August 28, beneath the glow of the full moon, Playhouse Arts invites you to step into IllumiNature, a twilight spectacle from Playhouse Arts transforming the trails of Carlson Park into a magical journey of light, art, and imagination.

Join us through riverside paths led by giant puppets and glowing lanterns. Along the way, hidden artistic encounters await, from live performances and interactive installations to a grand finale featuring shadow puppetry and riverfront spectacle.