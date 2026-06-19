JOIN US for Hypnotherapy for Wealth & Abundance

Guided by Ernesto Flores, Live Sound Integration by Heather Hutton

Wednesday, July 8th: 6:30 - 8 PM @ the Oregon Energy Healing Center: 223 Wintersage Circle, Talent, OR

Unlock Inner Wealth | Align Mind and Flow

* Release subconscious blocks to money & prosperity.

* Create nervous system safety around receiving and holding wealth.

* Activate abundance in all areas of your life.

* Release ancestral programs of lack & scarcity.

* Leave feeling grounded, regulated and open to greater financial and energetic flow.

After the guided hypnotherapy, professional singer and musician, Heather Hutton, will be providing a beautiful sonic landscape of harmonium and vocalizations that will support you with deeper embodiment and integration of these healing states of consciousness.

Call or text to reserve your place

541-897-0496

oregonenergyhealingcenter@gmail.com