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Hypnotherapy for Wealth & Abundance

Hypnotherapy for Wealth & Abundance

JOIN US for Hypnotherapy for Wealth & Abundance
Guided by Ernesto Flores, Live Sound Integration by Heather Hutton
Wednesday, July 8th: 6:30 - 8 PM @ the Oregon Energy Healing Center: 223 Wintersage Circle, Talent, OR
Unlock Inner Wealth | Align Mind and Flow
* Release subconscious blocks to money & prosperity.
* Create nervous system safety around receiving and holding wealth.
* Activate abundance in all areas of your life.
* Release ancestral programs of lack & scarcity.
* Leave feeling grounded, regulated and open to greater financial and energetic flow.
After the guided hypnotherapy, professional singer and musician, Heather Hutton, will be providing a beautiful sonic landscape of harmonium and vocalizations that will support you with deeper embodiment and integration of these healing states of consciousness.
Call or text to reserve your place
541-897-0496
oregonenergyhealingcenter@gmail.com

Oregon Energy Healing Center
$40/$45
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Oregon Energy Healing Center
541-897-0496
oregonenergyhealingcenter@gmail.com
https://www.oregonenergyhealingcenter.com

Artist Group Info

Ernesto Flores
https://livinglighthypnotherapy.com
Oregon Energy Healing Center
223 Wintersage Circle
Talent, Oregon 97540
541-897-0496
oregonenergyhealingcenter@gmail.com
https://www.oregonenergyhealingcenter.com