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Humboldt Rose Society - 57th Annual Rose Show

Humboldt Rose Society - 57th Annual Rose Show

On June 14, 2026 the Humboldt Rose Society will hold the 57th Annual Rose Show at the Redwood Acres Home Economics Building, 3750 Harris Street, Eureka, CA. Photography entries will be accepted June 13 from noon to 1:30 PM; and, rose & photography entries June 14 from 8:00 -10 AM. The show will open to the public 1-4 PM (free admission). Raffles and plant sale will start after judging ends. Monetary prizes are awarded for certificate and trophy winners. Public votes on Most Fragrant Rose. For more information, go to www.humboldtrose.org.

Redwood Acres
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Humboldt Rose Society
7078224715
dawcooper@gmail.com
dawcooper@gmail.com
Redwood Acres
3750 Harris Street
Eureka, California 95501
www.humboldtrosesociety.org