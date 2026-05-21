Humboldt Rose Society - 57th Annual Rose Show

On June 14, 2026 the Humboldt Rose Society will hold the 57th Annual Rose Show at the Redwood Acres Home Economics Building, 3750 Harris Street, Eureka, CA. Photography entries will be accepted June 13 from noon to 1:30 PM; and, rose & photography entries June 14 from 8:00 -10 AM. The show will open to the public 1-4 PM (free admission). Raffles and plant sale will start after judging ends. Monetary prizes are awarded for certificate and trophy winners. Public votes on Most Fragrant Rose. For more information, go to www.humboldtrose.org.