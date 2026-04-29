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Humboldt Grange #501 Annual Mother's Day Weekend Plant Sale and Seed Exchange

Humboldt Grange #501 Annual Mother's Day Weekend Plant Sale and Seed Exchange

On Saturday, May 9th, and Sunday, May 10th, join the Humboldt Grange #501 for our Annual Mother's Day Weekend Plant Sale and Seed Exchange!

Located at 5845 Humboldt Hill Road, our doors will be open to the public between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Over the Mother's Day Weekend the Grange Hall will be filled with a wide variety of succulents, houseplants, flowers, vegetables, and much much more. Along with a generous selection of seeds to share.

The Humboldt Grange is also seeking donations of plants for the sale, and for volunteers to help with the event. Even a couple of hours of your time goes a long way.

For more information or to volunteer, please call 707‑442‑4890 and press 2 when prompted.

https://www.facebook.com/events/951982147624313/

Humboldt Grange #501
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 10 May 2026

Event Supported By

Humboldt Grange #501
707-442-4890
501.humboldt.grange@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/humboldt.grange
Humboldt Grange #501
5845 Humboldt Hill Road
Eureka, California 95503
707-442-4890
501.humboldt.grange@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/humboldt.grange